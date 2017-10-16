Captain D’s Multi-Unit Franchisee Opens Second Restaurant In Less Than 60 Days

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Expands Footprint in Mississippi With New Restaurant in Horn Lake

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Horn Lake, Mississippi. Owned and operated by Joe Springer, operating partner of SonFish, LLC, this new restaurant is Springer’s second Captain D’s restaurant to open in less than two months, and further signifies the explosive growth the brand has experienced in the Southeast and nationwide over the past several years. The new Horn Lake Captain D’s marks the brand’s 28th location in the state and emphasizes Captain D’s continued development in Mississippi and throughout the Southeast. Located at 4320 Goodman Road West, the Horn Lake restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 10 a.m.

With more than 15 years of experience, Springer is an industry veteran with background in restaurant management and operations. Sonfish, LLC is among Captain D’s largest multi-unit operators, with 17 restaurants across the Southeast in Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.

“Our new restaurant in Horn Lake is our second Captain D’s to open in just over a month, reflecting how confident we are in the brand and the unlimited potential for success it offers to franchisees,” said Springer. “Captain D’s has become a leader in product innovation, continuously adapting to the ever-evolving tastes of today’s modern consumer. From the vibrant restaurant design to the rollout of grilled menu items, the attention to detail is evident and we are excited to introduce this one-of-a-kind fast casual experience to the Horn Lake community.”

Captain D’s ongoing franchise development in the Southeast region is fueled by the outstanding success the brand experienced in 2016, achieving its sixth consecutive year of same store sales increases and fourth successive year of record high system-wide average unit volume (AUV). This compounding success has propelled Captain D’s franchise expansion, with agreements signed this year to open an additional 25 new restaurants in states across the country including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 526 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 526 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.