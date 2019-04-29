Captain D’s Launches the Ultimate Shrimp Feast to the Delight of Shrimp Lovers Everywhere

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is launching an array of appetizing shrimp dishes, comprising what shrimp lovers everywhere would consider the Ultimate Shrimp Feast, available now through July 14.

“It’s shrimp dish after shrimp dish of delicious shrimp,” said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing for Captain D’s. “Shrimp is one of our most popular menu items, so what better way to treat our guests than offer a tasty variety of ways to enjoy it.”

The Ultimate Shrimp Feast features new Extra Crispy Shrimp – tender shrimp breaded with a buttermilk black pepper extra crispy coating. Extra Crispy Shrimp is served with D’s Signature Batter dipped fish, choice of two sides and Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies. Guests also can indulge in creamy shrimp scampi, delicious shrimp cooked in scampi sauce then poured over pasta, served with a choice of side and breadstick. The shrimp choices keep on coming with butterfly shrimp, popcorn shrimp and premium, fire-grilled shrimp all available with other Captain D’s seafood favorites.

To complete this feast, Captain D’s is bringing back their fried green tomatoes served with D’s Dippin’ sauce to kick off spring and into the summer.

Captain D’s advertising will feature the abundant choices available in the Ultimate Shrimp Feast.

https://youtu.be/wh51KYdFjbE

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com