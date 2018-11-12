Captain D’s Launches $3.49 Seafood Snacks and Touts the Return of Its Family Meal Special This Holiday Season

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, introduces its NEW $3.49 Snacks and brings back its 10 Piece Family Meal seasonal special, providing customers a broad choice when solving their mealtime dilemmas during this busy time of year.

“This time of year, people are on the go either working, shopping, or spending time with family,” said Bindi Menon, Captain D’s Vice President of National Marketing. “Our hearty snacks are perfect for the busy shopper needing something while they are out running errands, and our 10-piece family meal provides dinner for the whole family when there is no time to cook– problems solved.”

Captain D’s $3.49 Snacks feature craveable southern-style fish tenders or butterfly shrimp, each served with Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies.

For those with more mouths to feed, the 10-piece family meal comes with 10 pieces of Captain D’s signature batter dipped fish, a choice of two family-style sides and plenty of hush puppies for $19.99. Also great for holiday parties and family gatherings is the 36 piece butterfly shrimp platter being offered through the end of the year.

Captain D’s heads into the season with advertising that showcases the delicious craveability of their holiday offers.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for almost 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com