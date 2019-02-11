Captain D’s kicks off Lent with the national launch of their big bold new Seafood Sandwiches

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is changing the whole idea of what a fish sandwich should be. This Lenten season, the Captain is callin’ all guests to come in for a new sandwich experience with the national launch of their Giant Fish Sandwich and North Atlantic Lobster Rolls.

“We are bringing delicious seafood options to our guests this Lent season with our Giant Fish Sandwich and our North Atlantic Lobster Rolls,” said Bindi Menon, Vice President of National Marketing for Captain D’s. “What could be better than taking our signature batter dipped fish made from wild caught whole fillets and creating a sandwich so big that you need both hands to eat it?”

The Giant Fish Sandwich combines two pieces of batter dipped fish, tartar sauce and lettuce on a warm, toasted bun. Also available are a pair of Lobster Rolls that are made with North Atlantic Lobster, lettuce and served in a warm bread roll. Both sandwiches will be offered individually and as a combo that includes a classic side and a drink. The promo ends on April 28.

In addition to seafood sandwiches, guests may choose from a variety of seafood meals that have made Captain D’s famous for 50 years, such as their plate of batter dipped fish, butterfly shrimp and stuffed crab with a choice of two classic sides and Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies. Those who want a little more can choose from Southern-style white fish, a 20-piece plate of butterfly shrimp or an Ultimate Seafood Platter. Fried Oysters will be offered as an appetizer or add-on to any meal.

Captain D’s advertising will feature their bold new take on seafood sandwiches.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

