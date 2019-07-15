Captain D’s kicks off a crackin’ summer as it launches its Lobster & Crab Celebration

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is launching its Lobster & Crab Celebration, now through September 22, with dishes so delicious guests will need to pinch themselves to believe it.

“We have taken two delicious premium seafood choices, lobster and crab, and combined them to create enticing options this summer for our guests,” said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing for Captain D’s.

Choices for this seafood celebration include plates of golden Lobster Bites or Crab Cakes served with D’s Signature Batter Dipped Fish and Butterfly Shrimp, choice of two sides and D’s World-Famous Hush Puppies.

Guests with bigger appetites, can celebrate summer with the Ultimate Lobster & Crab Platter. D’s guests who crave our fire-grilled menu now have Crab Topped White Fish served over rice with a choice of two sides and a breadstick available to them. Back by popular demand are North Atlantic Lobster Rolls, featuring luscious lobster from the cool waters of the North Atlantic served on a buttery roll, New England style.

Rounding out this celebratory feast is Captain D’s smooth and creamy Lobster Bisque made with North Atlantic lobster.

Captain D’s advertising will showcase the abundant choices available during the Lobster & Crab Celebration.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

