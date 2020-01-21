Captain D’s Kicks Off 2020 Southeastern Expansion with Union Park Opening

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Brand Grows Orlando Area Footprint with New Corporate Location

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned location in Union Park, Florida, kicking off its 2020 Southeast expansion with its 31st Sunshine State restaurant. Located at 10414 E. Colonial Drive , the Union Park location marks the brand’s fifth Orlando area restaurant following the opening of a location on Orange Blossom Trail last year. On the heels of 2019’s accelerated Florida growth, the brand is slated to open an additional location in Palatka later this quarter.

“2019 was an outstanding year for our Florida growth, expanding our footprint into the Southern region with our Belle Glade opening last August and signing franchise development agreements to bring new restaurants to the central region of the state,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Likewise, this year is already proving to be a promising one for our accelerated development plans for Florida as we continue to develop corporate locations alongside our franchisees, showing equal investment within new and existing territories. With our existing stores in Orlando consistently surpassing performance benchmarks, we’re looking forward to our continued growth throughout the market and serving more communities in the years to come.”

In addition to the Orlando market, Captain D’s is continuing to expand across Southern Florida following a deal signed in 2019 with existing franchisee and distinguished multi-unit restaurant operating group, Harborside Holdings Corporation. As part of the franchise development agreement, Harborside Holdings plans to open three locations throughout the region, targeting areas in Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties for their new restaurants, in addition to their existing restaurant in Belle Glade. As part of the brand’s greater growth strategy for the state, Captain D’s is targeting franchise development throughout the greater Tampa Bay and Central Florida areas, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Bradenton, as well as Polk County.

“Just like our growth plans for Southern Florida, we’re taking Captain D’s to new heights in 2020 with bold development as far west as Salt Lake City, Utah” said Reed. “This accelerated expansion reinforces the strength of our brand and business model, as well as showcases franchisees’ unlimited potential for success to grow alongside a fast casual leader.”

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80% of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design.With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best – serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality aat an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .