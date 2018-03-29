Captain D’s Inks Two Franchise Development Agreements to Open New Restaurants in Texas

Nation’s Fast Casual Seafood Leader Seeks Prospective Franchisees to Join Thriving Brand at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference April 3-6 in Las Vegas

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the signing of two new franchise development agreements to propel the brand’s growth in Texas. Captain D’s has experienced a surge in franchise development fueled by its ongoing success over the past several years, with 2017 marking another year of substantial growth for the brand. To further drive this momentum, Captain D’s will be exhibiting at booth #314 at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference from April 3-6 in Las Vegas and is seeking experienced multi-unit operators interested in diversifying with the nation’s leading fast casual seafood brand.

“As the first fast casual seafood concept to integrate a fire-grilled platform and better-for-you grilled items into our core menu, Captain D’s commitment to innovation has solidified its position as the industry leader. Our continued success has allowed us to accelerate development efforts in several prime expansion markets, and we’re thrilled to be growing the brand’s footprint in Texas alongside our experienced franchise operators,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “In the midst of this continued growth, we’re constantly looking for the right candidates to join Captain D’s, and look forward to meeting with operators at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference who are interested in diversifying their portfolio with a nationally-recognized brand.”

Captain D’s has continued to target Texas as a key market for development, and these agreements come on the heels of new restaurant openings in Houston, Dallas, and Garland last year. The new and existing Captain D’s franchisees driving the brand’s footprint in Texas include:

Mohammad “Jimmy” K. Jamshed of Alaskan Ventures LLC has signed a franchise development agreement with Captain D’s to open a new restaurant in Gatesville, Texas. This location marks the third Captain D’s Jamshed is slated to open in the state, with two additional restaurants currently in development in Stephenville and Hillsboro. He has more than 20 years experience in multi-unit executive management, and will be opening his first Captain D’s location in the next couple of years.

New franchisee Sajib Singha of Bonham Foods LLC signed his first agreement with Captain D’s to open a new restaurant in North Texas, targeting the Bonham area. Singha is a franchising industry veteran with 17 years of experience owning and operating leading restaurant concepts including Dairy Queen, Golden Chick and Schlotzsky’s.

Those interested in developing Captain D’s restaurants are encouraged to visit booth #314 during the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference from April 3-6 at Caesars Palace, located at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, where representatives from the company will be available to further discuss franchising opportunities.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 75 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 535 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 535 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com