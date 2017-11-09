Captain D’s Inks Franchise Agreements to Expand Presence in Texas and Missouri

Nation’s Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Seeks Prospective Franchisees at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference Nov. 13-15 in Las Vegas

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the signing of two new franchise development agreements to expand the brand’s footprint and open new restaurants in Missouri and Texas. Over the past several years, Captain D’s has experienced a surge in franchise development fueled by the brand’s ongoing success, with six consecutive years of same-store sales increases and four successive years of record high system-wide AUV. To further drive this momentum, Captain D’s will be exhibiting at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference from November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is seeking qualified candidates to join the brand’s growing franchise network.

“Throughout 2017, we have experienced explosive growth and development, opening new locations across the country and signing agreements to bring dozens of new restaurants to key markets nationwide. As the year comes to a close, we are looking ahead to the future and have no doubt we will continue building on this compounding momentum and propel the brand to new heights,” said Michael Arrowsmith, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Our franchisees are a vital part of this success, and we encourage qualified candidates looking to diversify their portfolio with a leading fast casual concept to visit our booth at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and learn more about Captain D’s franchising opportunities.”

The new and existing Captain D’s franchise agreements signed include:

Alaskan Ventures LLC, led by Mohammad “Jimmy” K. Jamshed, has signed an agreement to open a new restaurant in Stephenville, Texas. Jamshed has over 20 years of experience in multi-unit executive management.

Tom Durst of Tommy D’s, Inc. has signed an agreement to open a new restaurant in Wentzville, Missouri. Durst has over a decade of experience in the foodservice industry, operating three restaurants throughout Missouri including a Dairy Queen franchise.

Those interested in developing Captain D’s restaurants are encouraged to visit booth 220 during the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference from November 13-15 at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, located at 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, where the company’s executive team will be available to discuss franchising opportunities.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 528 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 528 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com