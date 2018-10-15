Captain D’s Grows Mississippi Footprint With Opening Of New Grenada Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Continues Development Across The Southeast

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Grenada, Mississippi, marking the brand’s 29th location in the state. The new restaurant is owned and operated by franchisees Chris and Keith McBrayer and marks their second Captain D’s location, reflecting how the company’s ongoing growth is driven by existing operators continuing to develop new restaurants. Located at 1208 Sunset Drive, the Grenada restaurant reinforces Captain D’s strong Southeast presence, with additional locations slated to open in Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana before the end of the year.

“One of the most vital elements of the compounding growth and success Captain D’s has achieved over the past few years has been the continued investment of our existing franchisees,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer at Captain D’s. “These franchisees continuously push the brand to new heights and their loyalty makes us equally invested in their success. From designing new prototypes that ease operations to offering royalty incentives that drive profitability, we make sure our franchisees have every opportunity to thrive.”

In 2014, the McBrayers signed a development agreement to open three Captain D’s restaurants as a testament to their late father’s love for the brand. They opened their first location in their hometown of West Point, which was one of the most successful grand openings in Captain D’s history. This initial success, coupled with the extensive corporate support system in place for franchisees, fueled the pair’s growth and helped them become multi-unit operators.

“Captain D’s is more than just a restaurant,” said Keith McBrayer. “It’s a place where friends and family can connect over a great meal and make memories, just like Chris and I did with our dad when we were growing up. We’re proud to honor his legacy by introducing more Mississippi communities to the signature Captain D’s experience and showing our guests each and everyday why it was dad’s favorite restaurant.”

Captain D’s ongoing development throughout Mississippi further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 15 new locations and inked numerous development agreements to open new restaurants in key markets, including Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Georgia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

