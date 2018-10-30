Captain D’s Drives Tennessee Expansion with Opening of New Jackson Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Accelerates Development in the Southeast

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Jackson, Tennessee. Marking the brand’s 72nd location in the state, the new restaurant opening further solidifies Captain D’s strong brand presence and aggressive development efforts in the region. Located at 1761 South Highland Ave., the new Jackson Captain D’s is owned and operated by first-time franchisees Chad and Nicole Vaughn of Tri-Star Hospitality, LLC.

Prior to franchising with Captain D’s, the Vaughns owned and operated a multi-million dollar construction firm in Waverly, Tennessee for 20 years. Marking the husband-and-wife team’s first venture into franchising and the fast casual restaurant segment, the new Jackson location is the first of several Captain D’s restaurants they plan to open throughout Tennessee over the next several years.

“Drastically shifting your career path and moving into a new industry can be intimidating, but the training and support we have received from Captain D’s leadership team has made it a seamless transition,” said Chad Vaughn. “From assisting with real estate and site selection to providing us with royalty discounts through the company’s great incentive program, the team has continually shown Captain D’s is invested in our success and we couldn’t be more grateful. We’re so excited to be opening our new restaurant in Jackson and look forward to serving residents in the community for years to come.”

The Jackson opening is the second new location Captain D’s has opened in Tennessee this year, with a restaurant in White House opening earlier this year. This ongoing development throughout Tennessee further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 15 new locations and inked numerous development agreements to open new restaurants in key markets, including Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Georgia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

