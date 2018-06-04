Captain D’s Drives Missouri Expansion with New Overland Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Continues Growing Footprint with Second Corporate Location Opening

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned location in Overland, Missouri. Located at 9387 Page Ave., the new restaurant is the brand’s first location in Overland and 16th overall in the state, and has created approximately 60 new jobs in the community.

Captain D’s has continued to identify Missouri as a key development market as it expands its presence throughout the Midwest region. In addition to the new Overland restaurant, the brand opened a corporate-owned location in Cape Girardeau earlier this year, which debuted a new restaurant prototype featuring a footprint nearly 1,000 sq. feet smaller than its traditional locations. This accelerated corporate development has also fueled Captain D’s franchise growth in Missouri, with an additional new location slated to open in Wentzville this July.

“As we continue to grow Captain D’s footprint throughout the Midwest, we believe it’s important to invest our company capital into driving the brand’s presence in key markets, and the opening of our second corporate location in Missouri in less than six months is a reflection of that,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Captain D’s has emerged as the leader of our niche within the fast casual segment, and we are thrilled that years of compounding success have given us the momentum we need to continue expanding in regions like the Midwest where there is unlimited potential.”

The opening of the new Overland Captain D’s further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, experiencing a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 15 new locations and inked numerous development agreements to open new restaurants in key markets, including Michigan, Indiana, Utah, New Jersey and Georgia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 75 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 536 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 536 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

