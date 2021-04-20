Captain D’s Debuts First Double Drive-Thru Feature at Tupelo, Mississippi Restaurant

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Unveils New Renovation Of Company Store

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the reopening of its corporate-owned location in Tupelo, Mississippi. Located at 833 S. Gloster St., the Tupelo Captain D’s has been a staple in the community since 1977 until undergoing renovations that helped to repair and restore the building following a fire. Today, the restaurant reopens in the same location and has been completely rebuilt, featuring Captain D’s first-ever double drive-thru in an effort to meet increased demand for off-premises dining amid the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to reopen our Tupelo location with a new double drive-thru feature that will enhance our guests’ experience and better cater to their off-premises dining preferences,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “While the dining room will be open for seating, we wanted our guests to have the option of a contactless dining experience, which is why we decided to incorporate the double drive-thru model. We’re looking forward to serving the Tupelo community once again.”

Captain D’s continues to invest in real estate and design innovation in order to best meet the needs of the communities it serves. Just last year, Captain D’s unveiled its newest restaurant prototype design called Express, boasting a significantly smaller footprint from the brand’s traditional models, featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up. Pre-COVID-19, 70% of the brand’s sales were generated by off-premises dining and, with those numbers holding strong throughout the pandemic, Captain D’s saw an opportunity to incorporate its adaptative real estate strategies to the remodel of its Tupelo restaurant.

“The demand for off-premises dining is still dominant even as some states begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions. With that, we seized the opportunity with the remodel of our Tupelo restaurant to integrate a design feature that’s new to our brand that would not only offer our guests convenience, but also bring back a place for the community to come together and enjoy all their seafood favorites,” added Reed.

While complying with Mississippi state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures, the Tupelo Captain D’s is open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, and call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up. Online ordering at captainds.com, as well as third-party delivery, will be available at a later date. Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use dining items, sanitation procedures deployed every 30 minutes, the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers, employee health screenings, among other measures.

The Captain D’s in Tupelo is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 662-321-7175

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter-dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

