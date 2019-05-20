Captain D’s Continues Rapid Southeast Expansion with New Lincolnton, North Carolina Restaurant

Multi-Unit Franchisee, Shawn Eby, Opens Second Captain D’s Restaurant in Two Months

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Located at 1151 E. Main St., the Lincolnton restaurant marks Captain D’s 26th restaurant in the state as the brand quickly accelerates its growth across the Southeast. Leading Captain D’s North Carolina expansion is Shawn Eby, founder and chief executive officer of Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC. This March, Eby opened his first Captain D’s restaurant in Pooler, Georgia and is set to expand in Lincolnton and beyond, with plans to debut locations in Lancaster, South Carolina and Shelbyville, Kentucky later this year.

“We have tremendous momentum going now with our first two Captain D’s restaurants open and two more in the pipeline slated to open before the end of the year. This has been made possible by having such a supportive franchisor like Captain D’s helping to guide us as we set out to achieve our growth goals,” said Eby. “Having our expansion plans align with brand’s targeted Southeast growth makes for a powerful relationship and we’re looking forward to being a part of the Lincolnton community, serving Captain D’s high-quality seafood in a welcoming atmosphere.”

Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC, a Cheyenne, Wyoming-based multi-unit restaurant franchise operator, signed its first development agreement with Captain D’s in 2017. With Eby at the helm, Goalz owns and operates Captain D’s, Dairy Queen, Dog Haus and Church’s Chicken restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. Eby’s rapid development with Captain D’s is a result of the brand’s accelerated growth efforts throughout the Southeast. While developing in new and existing target markets, Captain D’s has remained dedicated to optimizing its guest experience and leading its unique niche of the restaurant industry.

Captain D’s has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma. With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

