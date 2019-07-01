Captain D’s Continues Midwestern Growth With Sixth Illinois Location

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Opens Third Corporate-Owned Restaurant This Year

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned location in Carbondale, Illinois. Located at 1040 E. Walnut Street, the Carbondale restaurant marks the brand’s sixth Illinois location and third corporate-owned opening this year alone. With 290 company-owned locations, Captain D’s plans to continue its steady growth in various territories including the Midwest, with another restaurant slated to open later this year in Wisconsin.

“With about 50% of our locations being company-owned, we have the advantage of vetting our internal processes from the kitchen to our service in order to lead by example,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “The very mentality we utilize to expand our corporate presence instills confidence in franchisees to grow alongside us in markets holding immense potential, such as Illinois. Keeping that in mind, we look forward to joining Carbondale’s local economy and enhancing brand awareness in the state with our welcoming atmosphere and quality seafood menu items.”

Captain D’s currently has 544 restaurants open and operating throughout the nation due to the brand’s resurgence in consecutive growth. The fast casual seafood leader aims to open over 20 locations by the end of the year following 2018’s successful pattern of more than a dozen new locations and numerous signed franchise development agreements for new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma.

“Pairing our consistent expansion across the Southeast with our motivated growth across the Midwest and Northern United States, the brand is projected to tackle our goals for 2019, gearing up to open over 25 locations throughout 2020,” added Reed.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

