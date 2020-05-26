Captain D’s Continues Growth With Opening of 28th South Carolina Restaurant in Lancaster

Existing Franchisee Opens Third Restaurant With Fast Casual Seafood Leader

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Lancaster, South Carolina. Located at 1307 Charlotte Highway , the new restaurant marks Captain D’s first location in Lancaster, 28th overall in the state and comes on the heels of the brand’s grand opening in Bonham, Texas just last week.

The new Lancaster restaurant is open for drive-thru and call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up only; the dining room will remain closed for the immediate future to help with the safety of guests and team members. Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use dining items, employee health screenings, sanitation procedures deployed every 30 minutes, and the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers, among other measures.

The Captain D’s in Lancaster is owned and operated by founder and CEO of Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC, Shawn Eby. Eby is an existing Captain D’s franchisee, opening his first two locations in Pooler, Georgia and Lincolnton, North Carolina last year. Captain D’s is one of four brands in Goalz Restaurant Group’s multi-unit franchise network which reaches across the Southeast and Midwest.

“Opening our first two Captain D’s restaurants last year, the brand has proven to be the perfect complement to our growing portfolio of foodservice brands, and in the midst of these uncertain times, has continued to be an outstanding franchisor by providing us with exceptional support and guidance,” said Eby. “Following our successful first year with Captain D’s, we’re looking forward to growing even further with our newest South Carolina location and continuing to leverage the brand’s well-known reputation for quality seafood throughout the region.”

Established multi-unit franchise operators such as Eby have grown increasingly attracted to Captain D’s optimum positioning in the fast casual space and strong unit-level economics. Based on those pillars of success, the brand is situated for rapid recovery and continued growth, eyeing expansion across the Midwest and Texas this summer, as well as making its entry into Utah for the first time by 2021.

“We’re excited to ramp our development back up with two back-to-back openings in Texas and South Carolina, only a week apart from each other,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Our ongoing growth is only made possible by the relationships we’ve forged with our distinguished multi-unit franchisees, who not only possess extensive foodservice industry knowledge but are also very passionate about our brand. That is how we’re able to take the brand to new territories as far west as Salt Lake City, while maintaining a strong presence where it all started, in the Southeast. We look forward to what the future holds as we strengthen the brand together.”

The Captain D’s in Lancaster is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling (803) 286-2278.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .