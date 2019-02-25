Captain D’s Continues Aggressive Growth with New Colorado Springs Restaurant

Multi-Unit Operator Expands the Fast Casual Seafood Leader’s Presence in Colorado

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Located at 4441 Integrity Center Point, this restaurant marks the first new Captain D’s to open in Colorado since the 1990’s. The new Colorado Springs location is owned and operated by existing multi-unit operator and Vietnam War Army veteran, Lester Nowell, who has been a Captain D’s franchisee since 1986 and currently owns five restaurants throughout the greater Colorado Springs region.

Captain D’s reignited growth in Colorado comes on the heels of a successful 2018, in which the brand rolled out a new royalty incentive program and achieved its highest average number of units signed in three years. The opening of the new Colorado Springs restaurant is a direct reflection of how years of continuous success have fueled a surge in franchise development from both new and existing franchisees and accelerated its expansion throughout the U.S.

“Since joining Captain D’s more than three decades ago, I’ve witnessed first-hand how the brand has continually invested in its people, product and processes, fueling its evolution over the years into the fast casual powerhouse it is today,” says Nowell. “The success I’ve experienced since opening my first location in the 1980’s is a true testament to the unparalleled support Captain D’s offers its franchisees, and it’s no surprise that existing operators like me are a driving force behind the brand’s growth. I’m thrilled to be opening my fifth Captain D’s restaurant and continuing to expand its presence in the Colorado Springs community.”

Captain D’s has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma. With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

