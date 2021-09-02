Captain D’s Celebrates Third Mississippi Restaurant This Year with Starkville Opening

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Opens Sept. 7

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the grand opening of its company-owned location in Starkville, Mississippi. With a beautiful new restaurant at 812 Highway 12 West, Captain D’s will officially open its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 7, offering guests their seafood favorites such as Batter Dipped Fish and Catfish Feast. On the heels of the brand’s Clarksdale debut in early August and a Tupelo opening last April, Captain D’s is continuing its development of both corporate and franchised locations throughout the state.

“Captain D’s continues to thrive in the Mississippi market thanks to supportive communities like Starkville,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “We are excited to once again share our brand’s delicious, high-quality seafood with local residents and provide a welcoming atmosphere where friends and families can gather and enjoy.”

The reimagined Starkville restaurant features Captain D’s latest coastal design and offers a spacious dining room with vibrant colors, creating a fun and warm ambiance. The restaurant, which has been a staple in the community since 1977, remains true to the brand’s core values of serving freshly prepared seafood at a great value.

Captain D’s in Starkville is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (662)-242-3410.

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter-dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

