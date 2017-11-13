Captain D’s Celebrates Fourth New Restaurant Opening in Louisiana This Year

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Continues Expanding Footprint in Greater Baton Rouge with New Hammond Location

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its fourth corporate-owned restaurant to open in the Greater Baton Rouge market this year. Located at 2444 W. Thomas St. in Hammond, this new location marks the brand’s 11th in the state and emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated development plans for Louisiana.

Over the past year, Captain D’s has continued to establish the Greater Baton Rouge area as a prime market for development, with openings across the region in cities including Denham Springs, Zachary and Baton Rouge. Each of the new restaurants have exceeded expectations and surpassed performance benchmarks, further fueling the brand’s ongoing explosive growth. Showcasing Captain D’s signature beach design, the new Hammond location includes a drive-thru and has created more than 50 jobs in the local community.

“Year after year, as Captain D’s has experienced compounding success and consistent growth, we’ve leveraged this momentum to expand our footprint in key development markets like Baton Rouge,” said Michael Arrowsmith, Captain D’s chief development officer. “The opening of our fourth corporate location in less than a year coupled with the tremendous success of our existing restaurants in the region emphasizes Captain D’s unlimited potential. The investments we’ve made in our product, people and processes over the past five years have helped us create an unparalleled fast casual experience that continues to resonate with the Baton Rouge community and consumers nationwide.”

Captain D’s ongoing corporate development in Louisiana is fueled by the outstanding success the brand experienced in 2016, achieving its sixth consecutive year of same store sales increases and fourth successive year of record high system-wide average unit volume (AUV). This ongoing success has propelled Captain D’s franchise expansion, with agreements signed this year to open new restaurants in states across the country including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 528 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

