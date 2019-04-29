Captain D’s Announces Reopening Of Panama City Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Rebuilds Corporate Location Destroyed by Hurricane Michael

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the reopening of its corporate-owned location in Panama City, Florida. Located at 242 Tyndall Parkway, the restaurant will officially open its doors on April 29th after only six months of construction in recovery from Hurricane Michael.

“After Hurricane Michael, our corporate team saw first-hand the destruction and devastation left behind in Panama City. Our team did not hesitate to begin our recovery process, similar to many local businesses in the area, and set a goal to get our location back on its feet within six months,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “It is a phenomenal feeling reopening our location to the public and joining the rebuilt business community of Panama City.”

Captain D’s has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. In addition to Captain D’s continued corporate development, the fast casual seafood brand has also experienced a surge in franchise growth, opening more than a dozen new locations and inking numerous franchise development agreements for new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma.

“Over the past several years, Florida has continued to be a prime market for expansion for our brand. We’re proud that rebuilding our Panama City location is a part of this aggressive growth and look forward to continuing to serve the community for years to come,” added Reed.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150