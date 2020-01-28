Captain D’s Announces New $4.99 Full Meal Deals – Delicious to the Taste Buds and Delightful to the Wallet

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, launches a variety of new full meal deals for only $4.99, featuring guest favorites such as Flounder, Catfish and D’s Signature Batter Dipped Fish. Available now through February 23, each of these $4.99 full meals come with six Butterfly Shrimp, choice of two sides and hush puppies.

“We know how important delicious, affordable full meals are to our guests,” said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing. “We pride ourselves on our ability to offer premium seafood, like Flounder and Catfish, at a great value.”

This line-up includes other tantalizing guest favorites, such as the Ultimate Appetizer – Butterfly Shrimp, Clam Strips and Popcorn Shrimp; or the Fisherman’s Catch – D’s Signature Batter Dipped Fish, Butterfly Shrimp, Clam Strips, Popcorn Shrimp, Stuffed Crab Shell, a choice of two sides and hush puppies. For fans of the grill, fire grilled Tilapia is available and served over rice.

Rounding out this line-up is the seasonal Seafood Gumbo – Cajun flavors to help D’s guests keep warm during the colder winter months.

Captain D’s advertising features the three NEW Full Meal Deals for $4.99

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .