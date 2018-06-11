Captain D’s Announces “5 Under $5” starting on June 11

Five Exciting Full Meal Deals all under $5–Guaranteed to Delight Guest’s Tastebuds and Wallets!

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and known as the home of the $4.99 Full Meal, is now offering 5 mouth-watering full meals all for under $5.

5 Under $5 is a variety of new tastes and customer favorites at an amazing price. This line-up features the NEW Captain’s Seaside Fillet, breaded and fried with crispy panko on the outside and tender fillet on the inside. For spicy food enthusiasts, try NEW Nashville Hot Fish and Popcorn Shrimp, done the Captain D’s way. An additional variety of customer favorites have been included in this all-star line-up with a choice of two sides and the Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies for just $4.99.

“We recognize that our $4.99 full, abundant meals are important to our customers,” said Bob Kraut, Captain D’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we have added new products to this value line-up, like our Captain’s Seaside Fillet and Nashville Hot seasoning on our Signature Batter Dipped Fish, as we continually innovate around new seafood flavors to bring to our guests,” added Kraut.

Other summertime, seasonal favorites available for a limited time are Lemon Pepper Steamed Shrimp and Key Lime Pie.

To kick off this promotion, Captain D’s endearing mascots, the D-Gulls, are back once again excitedly scheming to get their favorite seafood, Captain D’s.

