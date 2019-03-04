Captain D’s Accelerates Southeastern Growth With Opening Of Pooler Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Expands Georgia Footprint with 103rd Location in the State

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Pooler, Georgia. Located at 161 Tanger Outlet Drive, the Pooler restaurant sets Captain D’s at more than 100 locations in the Peach state. The franchisee leading the Savannah suburb expansion is Shawn Eby, an experienced industry veteran who previously acted as VP of Operations for Taco John’s. In addition to opening his first-ever Captain D’s location, Shawn will continue to own and operate his restaurant locations with Dairy Queen, Dog Haus Biergarten, and Church’s.

“When looking to boost my ownership portfolio, Captain D’s made my decision to partner with the brand easy due to their unwavering support for franchisees and recent success in targeted growth,” says Eby. “The company’s track record in Georgia proves their presence in the state is impactful and positions my location for a prosperous future. As a result, I’m not only excited, but also confident in opening four additional Southeastern locations throughout the upcoming year, and am looking forward to helping further the franchise’s footprint throughout my community.”

Captain D’s continued growth in Georgia comes as a result of their recent development efforts across the Southeast and the company’s strategy to enter new operating territories. The brand has set out to remain dedicated to optimizing customer experience and perfecting their expertise in their unique niche industry while accelerating their presence in new markets.

Captain D’s has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma. With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, tilapia and salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

