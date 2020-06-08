Captain D’s Accelerates Midwest Expansion and Enters Michigan with Newest Opening

Restaurant Industry Veteran Opens Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise in Metro Detroit

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Clinton Township, Michigan. Located at 35134 Groesbeck Highway , the new restaurant marks Captain D’s only Michigan location and expands the brand’s footprint into its 23rd state. Following openings of new restaurants in Carbondale, Illinois; Chillicothe, Ohio; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin last year, Captain D’s opening in Clinton Township emphasizes the brand’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest region.

The Clinton Township Captain D’s is open for drive-thru, call ahead ordering for contactless curbside pick-up, and delivery only; the dining room will remain closed for the immediate future to help ensure the safety of guests and team members. Guests can place orders by calling ahead as well as through Captain D’s third-party delivery providers DoorDash and Uber Eats where available. Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use dining items, sanitation procedures deployed every 30 minutes, and the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers, among other measures.

Captain D’s in Clinton Township is owned and operated by Detroit native and restaurant industry veteran, Kirit Patel of J & D Restaurant Group, LLC. Patel draws from over two decades of foodservice experience owning and operating restaurant concepts across the Midwest since the age of 18. Starting out in his family’s business operating several Dunkin’ locations, Patel went on to own a variety of franchise concepts such as Golden Corral, Choice Hotels, Holiday Inn and BP gas stations, and has been involved in several real estate ventures. Previously a Dunkin’ restaurant, Patel has converted the Clinton Township location into a Captain D’s and has plans to develop two additional Captain D’s restaurants across the Detroit metro area by 2023.

“I was first introduced to Captain D’s during a business trip in St. Louis and, after decades of operating restaurant concepts, I was impressed with the brand’s quality seafood and warm, welcoming atmosphere”, said Patel. “Hailing from the Detroit area myself, I immediately saw the immense potential for Captain D’s in Michigan and pursued the brand with my partners right away. Now, as we all navigate these challenging times in the industry, I’m thankful to be part of a standout legacy brand like Captain D’s, which has had the resiliency and staying power to weather economic fluctuations in the past and maintained a proven track record of success. I’m excited to open the newest Captain D’s in my hometown and add it to my portfolio of restaurant brands.”

Captain D’s has continued to identify Michigan and other Midwest states as key markets for expansion. In addition to numerous openings over the past couple of years in states like Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio, Captain D’s is continuing its Midwest development with an opening slated for Champaign, Illinois later this summer. Captain D’s is also expanding its footprint across new territories such as Salt Lake City, Utah, which will debut in 2021 and mark the franchise’s westernmost point of development in the United States.

“Today, our brand has achieved an incredible milestone, now reaching across 23 states, and we’re thrilled to celebrate alongside an experienced multi-unit franchisee like Kirit,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “The passionate multi-unit operators that make up our franchisee network have helped to make Captain D’s the brand it is today, and showcase that our unique positioning in the industry and strong unit economics make us the ideal opportunity for any expanding portfolio. With decades of proven success over 50+ years, we feel fortunate to continue growing in these unprecedented times, and look forward to bringing more restaurants to Michigan in the next few years.”

The Captain D’s in Clinton Township is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 586-580-8222.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .