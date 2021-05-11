Captain D’s Accelerates Growth in Texas with New Restaurant Opening in Gun Barrel City

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Leverages Real Estate Expertise to Convert A Former Jack in the Box Restaurant Into Its 19th Location in the State

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today its ongoing expansion in Texas with the conversion of a former Jack in the Box restaurant to its newest franchised location in Gun Barrel City. Located at 1380 W. Main St. , the Gun Barrel City restaurant marks the brand’s 19th Texas location and signifies Captain D’s accelerated growth across the state, following openings in Bonham and Mount Pleasant last year.

Behind Captain D’s recent Texas growth is distinguished multi-unit franchisee, Sajib Singha of Bonham Foods, LLC. Singha opened his first Captain D’s in May 2020 in Bonham and opened his second just four months Captain D’s Accelerates Growth in Texas with New Restaurant Opening in Gun Barrel Citylater in Mount Pleasant. The Gun Barrel City restaurant marks Singha’s third Captain D’s franchise in a year’s time. A restaurant industry veteran with two decades of operations expertise, Singha currently has a portfolio of brands that includes eight Dairy Queens, two Golden Chicks, two Papa John’s and one Schlotzsky’s in addition to his three Captain D’s. Prior to owning restaurants, Singha began his career serving as an operations manager for KFC for 10 years.

“Since adding Captain D’s to my portfolio, I’ve been consistently blown away by the brand’s high level of support and expertise, which has only reinforced my confidence as I set out to achieve my aggressive growth goals. When I came to the team wanting to convert a former Jack in the Box into my newest location in Gun Barrel City, they jumped right in and made the entire process seamless from start to finish,” said Singha. “With my first two restaurants in Bonham and Mount Pleasant performing exceptionally well, there’s no doubt that Texas is an ideal market for Captain D’s, and we look forward to our continued growth and success with the brand for many years to come.”

As part of its overall franchise growth strategy, Captain D’s continues to identify Texas as a key state for development, and has opened several locations alongside seasoned restaurant operators in markets such as Burnet, Stephenville, Plano, Garland and Houston. Looking ahead, the brand will further expand its Texas footprint by opening 14 new restaurants throughout the greater Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas over the next several years.

“Texas has remained a priority development market for us knowing the positive performance our existing locations have had and seeing firsthand how well our brand resonates among residents and visitors alike. Building off the momentum we’ve achieved in recent years, we’ll continue to grow our presence throughout the state with experienced and knowledgeable franchisees like Sajib who have a keen understanding of their trade areas and the needs of their communities,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Sajib has been fundamental to our ongoing success in North Texas and we are thrilled to be opening another restaurant with him in such a short span of time.”

The Captain D’s in Gun Barrel City is open for drive-thru only, with carry-out, online ordering at captainds.com and third-party delivery to be made available at a later date. Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use items, sanitation procedure deployed every 30 minutes, the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers and employee health screenings, among other measures. The restaurant is open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. To reach the location by phone, call 903-887-1207.

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

Captain D's has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter-dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite.

