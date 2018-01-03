Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Reports Major Growth at Close of 2017 with 50 Signed Franchise Agreements

Fast Casual Sandwich Chain Propels into 2018 after Momentous Year; Reports Double-Digit Increases in Delivery and Catering in 2017

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is closing out 2017 with impressive growth. The Las Vegas-based concept signed a total of 50 franchise agreements this year and franchise inquiries are up 300 percent from 2016 as a result of strategic initiatives in marketing and technology investment.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

In 2017, Capriotti’s opened locations in thriving markets like Indianapolis, Nashville, and Oso Blanca, Las Vegas and has begun to receive international interest. With this growth, Capriotti’s has reported double-digit increases in delivery and catering platforms in 2017 and expects to accelerate this growth next year. In 2018, the brand is gearing up to continue its expansion into mature and new markets nationwide, in addition to select international markets.

“Our proven franchise business model allows for tremendous potential growth nationwide,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “We’re committed to finding the right business-savvy franchise partners who are as passionate about Capriotti’s as we are to bring this unique, high-quality dining experience to their communities. Our passion to find the best and be the best is what drives the Capriotti’s family forward each and every day.”

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1MM and an initial average investment of $376,000 and high growth potential, Capriotti’s is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti’s focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Contact:

Marissa Pasillas

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

mpasillas@fishmanpr.com