Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Opens New Reno Location

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Restaurant Now Serving More Sandwich Fanatics

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens doors this Saturday to a new restaurant in the Reno community, continuing its 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. The restaurant’s award-winning sandwiches include the acclaimed best-seller, The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a touch of mayo on a freshly-made roll, among others.

Located at the Airport Square-Costco Center, the new Capriotti’s will feature a fresh, updated restaurant design that includes more seating, streamlined interiors, and modern fixtures. The new location will be run by franchise partners Tony Reviglio and Ken Cassas, longtime best friends who come from a farming background. Reviglio and Cassas have been fans of the brand for years and always dreamt of co-opening a dining concept. The duo also has plans to open more locations and expand into Idaho, but wanted to first debut Capriotti’s in their hometown.

The new Capriotti’s was open to the public as of November 6, but will be celebrated with an official grand opening on Saturday, December 9 in which the first fifty customers in line upon opening will receive free Bobbies for a year.

“Capriotti’s freshness and quality is far superior to any other sandwich shop or fast-casual concept out there, especially amongst those in the Reno region” said Tony Reviglio, Capriotti’s franchise partner. “My business partner Ken and I are confident that once locals have the opportunity to try the subs for the first time, they will become as hooked as I was at first bite.”

“Since Nevada is our home state, it’s pleasing to see Capriotti’s growth continue up north in the Reno area,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “I look forward to watching Tony and Ken grow with the brand, and foster the same enthusiasm for our food that we have down here in Vegas.”

Capriotti’s is located at 1280 East Plumb Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 85902 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information, please call 775-449-5519 or visit www.capriottis.com.

For franchise information please visit www.ownacapriottis.com or call Bruce Evans at 702-736-3878.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Company

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to their 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at over 100 locations across the U.S. including: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Jordan Massanari

KONNECT Agency

213-988-8344

jmassanari@konnectagency.com

www.konnectagency.com