Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Ignites 2019 with Momentous Growth

Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Signs Agreements Nationwide, Grows by 31 Locations in First Quarter

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) If you’ve been wishing a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop would open in your home town, you may be in luck. The fan-favorite fast-casual, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is reporting a total of 31 new franchise development agreements signed in the first quarter of 2019.

The franchise, based in Las Vegas, currently has 100 operating locations mainly focused on the east and west coasts. Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

The recent growth will bring the award-winning sandwiches to the following areas:

Three units in Columbus, Ohio

Three units in New York City

Three units in Northwest Indiana

Three units in Allentown and three units in West Chester, Pennsylvania

A total of 16 units split between Spokane, WA, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, Idaho and Phoenix

“In 2018, we focused our efforts on improving our restaurants with updated interiors, innovative technology and convenience factors, and rewarding our customers for their continued loyalty,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. “With these new improvements in place, it’s exciting to watch our strategy fall into place and be reflected by impressive growth numbers such as these. Capriotti’s has created exceptional infrastructure and training programs, and we’re excited to start bringing these 31 new locations to life.”

Capriotti’s opened two new restaurants in Q1 of 2019, and plans to open four in Q2. The sandwich shop also has over 100 restaurants in the pipeline for development, and is targeting areas nationwide for additional growth.

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $376,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti’s is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti’s focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.



Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

