Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Debuts New Store Design, Emphasizes Transparency

Award Winning Fast Casual Sandwich Shop Showcases Food Preparation in New Layout

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Las Vegas-based restaurant known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, announced today the debut of its new restaurant design prototype. The new prototype, featuring reclaimed wood, exposed brick and concrete floors recently debuted at the Lehi, Utah location.

Founded over 40 years ago, Capriotti’s has seen an evolution of restaurant designs, beginning with the concept’s original classic diner feel with white and black tiles. Since then, the brand has progressed and as it saw national expansion, began using raw materials and a rustic style, creating a modern, updated feel. Along with the warm wood, brick and concrete, the new prototype features an updated layout, including moving the turkey ovens and refrigerators to the front of the restaurants, providing guests with more transparency as to how their food is made fresh daily.

“At Capriotti’s, we don’t take shortcuts and are dedicated to staying true to our roots. This not only includes our food that is made fresh in house daily, but our new design prototype. We’ve chosen to use real bricks and reclaimed materials to ensure our locations continue to have an authentic feel and are welcoming and comfortable places to dine for our loyal fans,” said Ja Haddad, Capriotti’s Director of Design and Construction. “We pride ourselves on the care that goes into each turkey we roast, and every sandwich we make. That’s why we decided to move our food processes to the front of the restaurants to show fans the dedication that goes into their favorite menu items.”

The new prototype also allows franchise partners more real estate options, as the footprint can flex to fit into a variety of layouts to fit the needs of the area. Capriotti’s is also moving towards a smaller footprint of about 1,400 square feet versus the previous 1,800 square foot layout. This smaller option, created to accommodate more delivery and pick-up orders and less dine-in customers, allows franchise partners to have lower rents and maximize return on their investments.

“Capriotti’s has seen impressive growth in recent years, and we wanted to find a design that appealed to Capriotti’s loyal fans as well as creates a more efficient and profitable model for our franchise partners,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “This updated style appeals to the modern consumer – foodies who are eager to see how their meal is made and be involved in the cooking process. We’re proud to show off our processes to our fans and are confident our authentic and hardworking style will continue to grow Capriotti’s nationwide.”

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

