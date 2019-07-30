Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Continues Steady Growth in First Half of 2019; Signs Deals to Expand Brand to All Four Corners of U.S.

Popular Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Inks Agreements to Open 48 New Locations Across the Country

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Sandwich lovers rejoice! Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop , known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is continuing its nationwide expansion. Rounding out the first half of 2019 on a high note, the brand has signed an impressive 48 franchise development deals within the first six months of the year. This number is only expected to grow as the year continues, with the Capriotti’s team anticipating even more momentum in the second half of 2019.

This announcement comes on the heels of earlier signed agreements this year which expanded the brand into new states including Rhode Island. In addition, this quarter Capriotti’s expanded opportunities for franchise partners to explore unique revenue streams with continued development in non-traditional locations such as the newest Ballpark location inside Las Vegas’ Aviator’s stadium. Capriotti’s currently has 100 operating locations, and more than 130 new shops in progress.

In the first half of 2019, the award-winning sandwich shop signed agreements to expand into brand new markets and expand its presence in existing markets, bringing its fan favorite sandwiches to the following areas:

Three units in the Philadelphia suburbs

Three units in New York City

Eight units in Phoenix

Three units in Hammond, Indiana

Three units in El Paso, Texas

Three units in Raleigh, North Carolina

Two units in Boise, Idaho

Three units throughout the Chicago suburbs

Three units in Ft. Collins, Colorado

Three units in Jacksonville, Florida

Three units in Sarasota, Florida

Three units in Tampa, Florida

Three units in Kansas City

Founded in 1976, the Las Vegas based franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

“We are thrilled to see our Capriotti’s fan base grow as our passionate franchise partners work to bring our award-winning food to even more communities across the country,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. “We have created a proven business model that provides franchisees with the tools they need to bring customers a high-quality dining experience and are looking forward to continuing this momentum through the rest of 2019 and beyond.”

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $376,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti’s is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti’s focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti’s on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

Contact:

Lindsey Harrison

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

lharrison@fishmanpr.com