Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Continues Expansion in Southern California

Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Signs Agreement for Three Restaurants in Santa Clarita Area

Santa Clarita, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, has signed a franchise agreement set to bring three new restaurants to the northern Los Angeles County area, with the first location opening in Santa Clarita this summer.

The new restaurants will be owned by Brenda Torres of adep Torres Enterprises, Inc., who will also serve as the Director of Operations. A Mexico native, Brenda moved to the northern California area when she was 14 and is no stranger to the restaurant industry. After graduating high school, she worked for a seafood/Mexican restaurant for six years, before moving on to a logistics company and then raising the couple’s two children.

Brenda Torres

“Bringing Capriotti’s to the Santa Clarita Valley will provide a unique experience with its family feel and the variety of handcrafted foods,” said Torres. “After spending the past 12 years at home to raise my children, I knew we needed a brand whose values aligned with ours. My husband fell in love with Capriotti’s on a business trip in Reno, Nevada, and after visiting the Culver City location to see what the buzz was about, I could tell this was the perfect fit.”

Torres plans to open three Capriotti’s locations in the next two years. The first two locations will be in Santa Clarita and Valencia, with the first opening late this summer, followed by the second in early 2020. The third restaurant is anticipated to closely follow the second and be located in Canyon Country. Currently, the brand has more than 100 fast-casual restaurant locations across the country, with a strong presence on the East and West Coasts.

Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

“We’re very excited to have Brenda join the Capriotti’s family, and look forward to watching her grow as the brand evolves,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “Bringing our brand to the northern Los Angeles metropolitan area will add great tasting variety to a fresh market, opening up untapped potential.”

The company signed 50 franchise agreements in the last year and plans to expand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising. Capriotti’s has franchise opportunities for single and multi-unit developers. For more information, visit http://www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day in a welcoming atmosphere. The Bobbie®, Capriotti’s signature sub, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s currently has 100 locations in 18 states, and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025. For more information on the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity visit ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Marissa Pasillas

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

mpasillas@fishmanpr.com