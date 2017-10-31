Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Celebrates National Sandwich Day with Complimentary Offer

Award-Winning Sub Franchise Gives Loyal Fans Free Upsize

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop commemorates National Sandwich Day on Friday, November 3rd by providing guests with an upgrade on their sandwich from a small to medium size, free of charge.

The offer will only be valid on November 3rd at participating locations, and signifies a sizing difference of 9-inches to 12-inches. For guests, this means a savings between $1.50 and $2.00, dependent on which sandwich is ordered.

Fans can celebrate National Sandwich Day the right way with America’s Greatest Sandwich and Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie, made with slow-roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberries and a touch of mayo. Other tasty options are the Capastrami which includes hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and fresh coleslaw, or the Italian, made with genoa salami, Capicola ham and prosciuttini, among others.

For more information about Capriotti’s, please visit www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Company

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to their 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at over 100 locations across the U.S. including: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

