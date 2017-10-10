Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Announces Expansion Plans in Mexico

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain to Grow Brand Internationally

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, has announced plans to expand on an international scale by growing its presence in the Mexican market. Capriotti’s is partnering with Jorge Lizan of Lizan Retail Advisors (LRA), a leading consulting firm, for the expansion in Mexico.

Mexico provides unique development opportunities as the third most populous country in the Americas, and the tenth most populated country in the world. Lizan Retail Advisors, the premier advisors in the region, possesses a long track record of success throughout the market. The firm advises brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Jamie’s Italian, Kona Grill, IHOP, Wendy’s, Dave & Buster’s, 100 Montaditos, Applebee’s and Eurekakids in the Mexican market.

“We are excited by the immense potential we see in Mexico and believe Capriotti’s will be well-received in this market that is exhibiting strong economic growth,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “With Jorge’s guidance, our goal is to establish a great development partner relationship and we look forward to introducing our proven franchise business model to qualified partners who align with our core vision and values.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

Capriotti’s is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners to increase the brand’s presence in Mexico. Currently, Capriotti’s has more than 100 fast-casual restaurant locations across the United States, and will open an additional 15 shops by the end of the year with long term goals to have 500 locations open by 2025.

