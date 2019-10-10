Capriotti’s Kicks Off Annual ‘Pinktober’ Campaign to Support National Breast Cancer Foundation

Fast Casual Sandwich Chain Fans Can Eat, Drink Pink for a Cause During Annual Charitable Campaign

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) About 1 in 8 women in the U.S will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. With the month of October dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop announced that it will continue the brand’s tradition of fighting for a cure with its annual Pinktober fundraiser.

Starting October 1 and running through the 31, Capriotti’s will host its Pinktober campaign, inviting guests to purchase pink for a cause, to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Throughout the campaign, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of Ocean Spray’s® Pink Sparkling Drink and Hope’s PINK sugar cookie with pink sprinkles at all Capriotti’s locations will go to National Breast Cancer Foundation. The organization is dedicated to providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

“At Capriotti’s we are committed to doing our part to support finding the cure as so many lives across the globe are affected by breast cancer each year,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “and this campaign is a great way to raise funds for an amazing cause, as well as a wonderful opportunity to connect with our loyal fans and bring the CAPAddicts community together for a good cause.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s now has more than 100 locations in 18 states. Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

For more information about Capriotti’s or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com.

