Capriotti’s Inks Agreements for 40 New Units to Ignite Major Western U.S. Expansion

Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Brings Award-Winning Subs to Pacific Northwest, Southwest and Surrounding Regions

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, announced today that it is gearing up for major western U.S. expansion, signing multiple agreements to develop new locations throughout the region. This substantial expansion comes as a part of a successful 2019 that brought 100 signed franchise agreements and the brand is looking to continue its momentous growth into 2020 and beyond.

The new restaurants across the westernmost part of the United States will be owned and operated by experienced franchise partners and multi-unit operators who are familiar with the western states and are looking to expand their portfolio. Capriotti’s has made agreements with each partner to open in the following markets:

Eight units in Phoenix, Arizona

Two units in Boise, Idaho

Three units in Fresno County, California

Three units in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo, California

Three units in San Bernardino County, California

Three units in San Fernando Valley, California

Three units in Portland, Oregon

Four units in Carson City and Las Vegas, Nevada

Three units in Sacramento, opening over the next three years.

Three units in San Diego, California

Six units in Idaho

Two units in Montana

One unit in Washington

“The western United States is made up of some of the nation’s top up-and-coming cities with rising populations that are fueling restaurant growth, making it a perfect fit for Capriotti’s,” said Bruce Evans, the brand’s Vice President of Franchise Development. “We look forward to bringing Capriotti’s award-winning subs to new states and markets while becoming a fan-favorite out west.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

The brand reported impressive growth in 2019, having signed 100 franchise agreements this year alone. Capriotti’s plans to fuel the momentum by expanding into untapped markets along the western half of the United States. The fast-growing sandwich shop has plans to expand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising. Capriotti’s is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners for further expansion.

For franchise information, visit ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Claire Symington

Fishman Public Relations

csymington@fishmanpr.com

847-945-1300