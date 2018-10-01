Capriotti’s Fights Breast Cancer One Bobbie at a Time with Pinktober Campaign

Capriotti’s’ Launches Charitable Initiative to Raise Funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) In 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women living in the United States. With no cure yet discovered, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is doing their part in helping fund the search for the cure, with a little help from their loyal fans.

Throughout the month of October, Capriotti’s will be running a nation-wide campaign known as #Pinktober, encouraging fans to post photos of themselves with The Bobbie, Capriotti’s signature Thanksgiving leftover sandwich, while utilizing the hashtags ‘#PINKTOBER’ and ‘#CAPRIOTTI’S’. For every photo shared via social media with the hashtags, Capriotti’s will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. With the mission of preventing and curing breast cancer, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation works to advance the most promising research.

“We are thrilled to help do our part in supporting an organization that has touched the lives of so many,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “Not only is this campaign a great way to raise funds for an amazing cause, but a wonderful opportunity to connect with our loyal fans and bring the CAPAddicts community together for a good cause. We are excited to see what we can achieve this October.”

Capriotti’s is encouraging fans to post with a purpose on all major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and hope all get involved through both sharing their own photos as well as liking, retweeting and/or re-sharing the post of others.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s now has over 100 locations in 18 states, including locations in Las Vegas, San Jose, Reno, Baltimore, Atlanta and Philadelphia. Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

