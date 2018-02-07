Capriotti’s Expands in Founding Market, Enters Two New States

Fast Casual Sandwich Chain’s Growth Sparks Drastic Uptick on Franchise 500 Ranking

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches has signed franchise agreements that will bringing multiple new restaurants to Colorado, South Dakota and Delaware in 2018. The strong growth for the brand is coupled with Capriotti’s recent jump of more than 200 spots on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed ‘Thanksgiving leftover sandwich,’ the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey and the Cheesesteak.

Growth in the coming months will be driven by multiple franchise agreements, which include:

Colorado – Restauranteur and long-time Capriotti’s fan Kevin Cornett is bringing the acclaimed sandwich shop to Colorado with a 12-unit development deal. Cornett plans to open the first two or three locations in 2019. The new restaurants will open in markets such as Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder. Additionally, Cornett is developing six Capriotti’s restaurants in Northern Utah.

Restauranteur and long-time Capriotti’s fan Kevin Cornett is bringing the acclaimed sandwich shop to Colorado with a 12-unit development deal. Cornett plans to open the first two or three locations in 2019. The new restaurants will open in markets such as Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder. Additionally, Cornett is developing six Capriotti’s restaurants in Northern Utah. South Dakota – South Dakota will soon be home to its first Capriotti’s thanks to entrepreneurs and husband and wife duo Aaron and Tonya Niewald. The pair plans to open three locations over the next three years. The first of which is set to open at Lake Lorraine this summer.

South Dakota will soon be home to its first Capriotti’s thanks to entrepreneurs and husband and wife duo Aaron and Tonya Niewald. The pair plans to open three locations over the next three years. The first of which is set to open at Lake Lorraine this summer. Delaware – Capriotti’s will be expanding in its founding market of Delaware by adding an additional three units over the next three years. The growth is fueled by entrepreneurial group David Carpenter, Jeff Kaczmarczyk and Penne Finkley.

The restaurant brand also jumped more than 200 spots on this year’s Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list. Capriotti’s ranked at No. 259 as a result of its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Last year, the company ranked No. 493.

“We have made significant strides over the past year in improving operations, efficiency and technology, all while still providing our fresh, house made menu items,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “This hard work is reflected by our onboarding of new, quality franchise partners and valued recognition in the industry. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum and bringing new Capriotti’s locations to people across the country in 2018.”

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1MM and an initial average investment of $376,000 and high growth potential, Capriotti’s is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti’s focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day in a welcoming atmosphere. The Bobbie®, Capriotti’s signature sub, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s currently has 100 locations in 18 states, and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025. For more information on the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity visit ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Katherine Boncher

Fishman PR

847-945-1300

kboncher@fishmanpr.com