Capriotti’s Enhances Leadership Team with Vice President of Real Estate

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s, a Las Vegas-based sandwich shop known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, announced Dennis Watts will join the Capriotti’s leadership team as the Vice President of Real Estate. As the VP of Real Estate, Watts will help franchise partners scout and acquire ideal locations for building their restaurants.

No stranger to the world of real estate, Watts previously worked with McDonald’s as an area real estate manager, and most recently with Dapper Companies, a Nevada-based business working with commercial real estate. It was during his time with Dapper Companies that Watts was first introduced to the Capriotti’s brand. With years of valuable real estate experience under his belt, Watts will bring ample knowledge and expertise as he starts his newest venture with Capriotti’s.

“In the fast-casual dining space, Capriotti’s continues to stand out amongst the rest with their quality products and team of dedicated individuals,” said Watts. “I am thrilled to be a part of such a genuine brand and have the opportunity to help the company grow in the years to come.”

As the Vice President of Real Estate, Watts will be responsible for guiding franchise partners to the best possible locations for their restaurants. Watts will be traveling to various states across the nation to survey real estate, attend conventions and work with brokers. With this new role, Watts hopes to shorten the opening process to have Capriotti’s franchise partners up and running as efficiently as possible.

“We are excited to welcome Dennis to the Capriotti’s Family,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “As we continue to grow and expand, Dennis will be a key attribute in helping franchise partners establish their business and grow successfully.”

Capriotti’s operations are based in Las Vegas. The company currently has 100 fast-casual restaurant locations across the United States, and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025 through franchising.

