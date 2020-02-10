Capriotti’s Does the Impossible, Launches First Impossible Cheese Steak Sandwich Nationwide!

Fan-Favorite, Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind Sandwich Across U.S.

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) The reviews are in and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is coming out on top when it comes to plant-based eating. After several months of testing, Capriotti’s announced today that it is unveiling its new, highly-regarded, plant-based sandwich in its restaurants across the country. The world’s first Impossible Cheese Steak sandwich is now available at participating locations nationwide, bringing the brand’s award-winning Cheese Steak sandwich to more fans than ever before.

Capriotti’s began testing the Impossible Cheese Steak at select locations in Las Vegas in November of 2019. The new sandwich was an instant hit, garnering rave reviews from both vegetarians and flexitarians alike, turning even the biggest meat-loving Cheese Steak fans into plant-eating addicts. Developed in partnership with Impossible Foods, the sandwich expands on Capriotti’s already impressive vegetarian menu, bringing the delight of a classic cheese steak to an even wider audience. With fan-favorite ingredients like melted cheese, fried onions and peppers piled on perfectly cooked, 100 percent plant-based protein, guests can enjoy a sandwich just as fresh and delicious as the original.

“No one should have to sacrifice taste just to eat plant-based. Capriotti’s is so excited to bring our new Impossible Cheese Steak to diners across the country,” said CEO Ashley Morris. “It’s essential to us that we have flavorful, satisfying options for all guests. This addition to our menu will continue to open those doors to plant-based diners, while also appealing to our meat-loving fans. I am confident this sandwich is by far the best tasting and highest quality Impossible entrée in the fast-casual space.”

Along with launching the Impossible Cheese Steak Sandwich, Capriotti’s will also be rolling out an Impossible Meatball Sandwich later this spring. These plant-based options will join the brand’s other vegetarian options, the Veggie Chicken Cheese Steak, Veggie Turkey and Veggie Cole Turkey sandwiches. Customers will be able to order the sandwiches both in-store and online.

With 100 locations across the nation, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the original Cheese Steak.

For more information about Capriotti’s or to find an Impossible Cheesesteak near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com .

