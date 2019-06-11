Capriotti’s Celebrates 43rd Birthday with $4 Bobbies

Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Celebrates Being a Fan Favorite Since 1976

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has been serving its local communities with hand-crafted, award-winning sandwiches. Over the past 43 years, Capriotti’s has become a local celebrity across the country, being named the “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by AOL and drawing the attention of super fans nationwide. The brand is celebrating its birthday by offering those with the Capriotti’s CAPAddicts Rewards app its famous “The Bobbie” sandwich for just $4 on Thursday, June 13.

Founded in 1976 in Delaware, Capriotti’s is famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed ‘Thanksgiving sandwich,’ the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey and the Cheesesteak. To celebrate years of tradition and delicious recipes, fans of the sandwich shop can use the CAPAddicts Rewards app to receive one small Bobbie sandwich for only $4 on June 13. If fans are not already registered for the app, they have until June 12 to download.

“Every year for Capriotti’s birthday, we love to celebrate both our fans who have remained loyal to us over the past 43 years, as well as our new fans who just discovered our amazing taste,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “We are thrilled to be as strong as ever at 43, and continue to celebrate our classic recipes and quality ingredients, as well as fun twists and innovative sandwiches that keep these fans returning for more. We look forward to an even stronger 43 years ahead.”

Since its 1976 founding in Delaware, Capriotti’s has continued to evolve, creating the brand that fans know and love today. Most recently, the brand celebrated major milestones and achievements including introducing a new smaller size sandwich in key markets, three new Cheesesteak varieties in key markets, a new location in Las Vegas Ballpark, as well as other new locations in California, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. Over the past year, Capriotti’s also debuted a newly updated store design, as well as the new CAPAddicts Rewards app.

The $4 Bobbie promotion will be available at participating restaurants. For more information about Capriotti’s or to find a location near you, please visit, https://www.capriottis.com .

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti’s plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti’s on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

