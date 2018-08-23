Canton's Cask & Grain becoming Nepalese restaurant Himalayan Yak

Himalayan Yak, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant, is slated to open Thursday or Friday in the former Cask & Grain space on O’Donnell Street in Canton.

“I’ve been running Indian restaurants for while and I figured I would give better service to the Canton community,” said owner Mohan Thapa, who owns Masala Kitchen in Charles Village and Kumari Restaurant and Bar in Mount Vernon.

Thapa, 47, said Himalayan Yak is ready to open but is awaiting new signage on the exterior. He moved into the space about a month ago. Thapa believes his restaurant will be a better fit for the neighborhood than its predecessor because many Indian restaurants see high demand for deliveries to the Canton area.

“If I open one here, it will be much more convenient to the people that live here, and I can provide my 25 years of experience so they have better food and better services,” the Perry Hall resident said.

The Himalayan Yak menu features several types of chili, noodle and curry dishes, along with other South Asian specialties.

“I’m from Nepal, so I would definitely recommend people try the momo dumplings,” said Thapa, adding that this restaurant will focus on light, healthy fare with fusion flavors.

Thapa said he plans to add some pictures of Mount Everest to the restaurant’s interior, which has hardly changed from its Cask & Grain days. The space can seat about 100 people on the first and second floors. There will also be outdoor seating in front of the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open for eat-in and carry-out, with delivery service coming soon.

Himalayan Yak is located at 2823 O'Donnell St. and will be open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 410-522-7678. himalayanyakbaltimore.com.

