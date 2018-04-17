Canners Row has closed in Canton after owners evicted

Canners Row, a waterfront restaurant in Canton that opened a year ago, has closed after its owners were evicted.

District court documents posted on the shuttered restaurant indicate that Seeb Corp., which owned the restaurant, owed $27,250 to 2760 Lighthouse Point LLC, a subsidiary of War Horse Cities. The restaurant was evicted, according to the notice.

Owner Robert “Bobby” Alipanah opened the restaurant at 2773 Lighthouse Point East across from Bo Brooks Restaurant in April 2017.

Neither Alipanah nor representatives from War Horse Cities could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Canners Row served a range of American cuisine, including burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads and seafood. Alipanah previously owned Robert Oliver Seafood in Mount Vernon.

