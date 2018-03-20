Candy from childhood: Boyertown shop sells Mallo Cups, Turkish Taffy, Necco Wafers

When times are tough, Americans turn to candy.

No period in American history better illustrates this than the Great Depression, when candy consumption grew faster than any other time in the 20th century.

"People didn't have a lot of options," says Rachael Kehler, owner of The Peppermint Stick Candy Store in Boyertown, Berks County. "They didn't have a lot of money to buy things for themselves."

I stopped at her candy shop to have a bit of a history lesson in candy. It's a charming shop that sells candies that date even to the Civil War, along with some modern favorites.

Let's face it: Candy really does lift your spirits. A bit of chocolate or a swirled lollipop can cure whatever ails you.

When it comes to dark times, the Great Depression was one of our country's darkest. At its worst point, 15 million Americans were out of work and nearly half the country's banks had failed. Money was tight and candy gave people a little affordable indulgence.

As Big Band music played softly in the background, I looked through the store for candies that would have been available during the Depression. Among them:

Mallo Cups: A whipped marshmallow creme center surrounded by a combination of milk chocolate and coconut. They are a Pennsylvania candy, made in Altoona, and are the country's first "cup candy," or candy in a tiny cupcake wrapper. They were a precursor to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which first appeared in stores in the 1930s. I had never eaten one so, in the interest of journalism, I gave them a try. They are deliciously chocolaty, creamy and sticky.

Dubble Bubble: Started in Philadelphia, this gum was the nation's first bubble gum.

Choward's violet mints and gum: These interesting mints and gum were created in the '30s. I had to try these. Very floral and minty. Not my cup of tea, but to each his own.

Necco Wafers: These candies have been around since 1847 and were a popular choice during the Depression. They come in eight flavors: lemon, lime, orange, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, licorice and chocolate.

Turkish Taffy: Invented after World War II, this candy comes in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and banana flavors. While candy historians know the candy isn't actually Turkish, they aren't sure why it was named that way.

Rock candy: Different forms of rock candy have been around for centuries. Many kids have made this in school; all you need is sugar, water and a string or Popsicle stick. Kehler had some electric pink, yellow and green rock candy in her shop.

That's just some of the candy you would have found during the Great Depression. Plus you'll find tons of candy from other decades.

Did you know jelly beans date to the Civil War? Historians track the first mention of a jelly bean to 1861.

No matter what decade of candy you're interested in, the act of choosing candy is fun. Many of us remember buying "penny candy" - getting a paper bag, going to bins and picking out pieces to take home.

"Everyone has a story of coming in to a general store or a 5-and-10 and getting a bag to fill up with candy," Kehler says.

Info: The Peppermint Stick Candy Store, 26 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. 610-473-2616; www.peppermintstickcandystore.com

DETAILS

Five candy facts

* Americans over 18 years of age consume 65 percent of the candy produced each year.

* A one-ounce piece of milk chocolate and a cup of decaffeinated coffee contain the same amount of caffeine.

* Americans consume an average of 22 pounds of candy each year. That's far less than most Europeans eat.

* A lollipop, which was invented by George Smith in 1908, was named after Lolly Pop, a racing horse.

* The Snickers candy bar, which was introduced in 1929 by Frank and Ethel Mars, was named after the family horse.

Source: www.candyhistory.net

