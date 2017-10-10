The canary in the beer festival: is San Diego declining as a beer powerhouse?

S.D. Beer Under Siege?
Do the results of the 2017 Great American Beer Festival indicate that San Diego status as the "capital of craft" is slipping?
After all, the 15 medals San Diego County brewers took home from Denver last weekend is a drop from 2016's 18. Last year also saw Karl Strauss crowned the nation's champion mid-sized brewery. This year, that title went to Houston's Saint Arnold.
Yet I have to believe that our pint glass is two-thirds full rather than one-third empty. A few reasons why:
Awards with Asterisks
Earlier this week, my colleague Daniel Wheaton listed the winning local beers and breweries. Two things about this roster caught my eye:
The List
In case you missed it, this year's local - or "local" - GABF winners:
Gold
Orange Blossom Common, Karl Strauss Carlsbad, in the Honey Beer category.
Witty Moron, Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, Liberty Station, Other Belgian-Style Ale category.
Tabula Rasa Toasted Porter, Second Chance Beer, Robust Porter category.
Guillaime, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Session Beer category.
Manta Ray, Ballast Point, Imperial India Pale Ale category.
Silver
Legally Red, Second Chance Beer, American-Style Amber Red Ale category.
Herd of Turtles, Bagby Beer, Baltic-Style Porter category.
Back in the ESSA, Mnkey Paw, English-Style Summer Ale category.
Z-Man Stout, Pizza Port Carlsbad, Export-Style Stout category.
Sour Wench Blackberry Ale, Ballast Point, Fruited American-Style Sour Ale category.
Hidden Gem, OB Brewery, German-Style Wheat Ale.
Bronze
Fresh As It Gets, Mother Earth Brew (Nampa), Fresh or Wet Hop Ale category.
Blonde, Culture Brewing, Golden or Blonde Ale category.
AleSmith Wee Heavy, AleSmith, Scotch Ale category.
Agavamente, SouthNorte Beer, Specialty Beer category.
Back to the Beach
For a Costa Rican lager, Cerveza Imperial is showing an impressive interest in San Diego beaches.
That commitment will be demonstrated during a 9 a.m. to noon Saturday cleanup of the beach at Border Field State Park, 1275 Monument Road, San Diego. With the Surfrider Foundation, Cervesa Imperial will host this work party and the ensuing noon to 2 p.m. party party.
Beer Book Shelf
Melissa Cole's "The Little Book of Craft Beer" (Hardie Grant Books, $14.99) begins with a confession: "This is not a book for beer nerds."
This slim volume preaches to the curious rather than the choir. The British beer writer guides newbies to 100 notable beers, explaining their pedigree, pairing them with foods - try Köstritzer Schwarzbier, a classic German black lager, with slow-cooked pork knuckle - and matching beers to individual tastes. (For instance, fans of dry Rieslings should try Boulevard's farmhouse ale, Tank 7.)
In a brisk 175 pages, Cole highlights beers from 21 nations, including a quartet of local favorites: AleSmith Nut Brown Ale, Bagby Beer Three Beagles Brown, Green Flash Le Freak and Lost Abbey Duck Duck Gooze.
Cole is fun, opinionated, yet down-to-earth. Here's one beer nerd who enjoyed her "Little Book."
Did you know
Tickets to the 2017 Great American Beer Festival sold out in four hours and 15 minutes - a leisurely pace compared to 2016, when every ducat was purchased within 67 minutes.
Twitter: @peterroweut
