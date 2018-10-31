Can Chicago lay claim to being Hazy IPA USA?

Gary Gulley, who founded Alarmist Brewing in 2013 after nearly 20 years in web development, swore his brewery would never make a hazy IPA.

“We thought it was lazy brewing,” Gulley said.

Hayley Shine, of Eris Brewery and Cider House, admits she didn’t understand hazy IPA when she first made one earlier this year. Perhaps, she said, she still doesn’t.

Brant Dubovick, of Corridor Brewery & Provisions, started making hazy IPA mostly to boost business after a tepid response to the brewery’s farmhouse ales.

Yet here we are — Gulley, Shine and Dubovick are among the nation’s hazy IPA elite.

Each scored a medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver in September, the inaugural year that hazy IPA — a lush, fruity style that has transformed the craft beer industry with astonishing speed — was granted its own categories at the nation’s pre-eminent beer competition.

A total of 673 beers were entered in three juicy or hazy categories: Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale, Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale, and Juicy or Hazy Double India Pale Ale.

Nine medals were handed out. Three of them went to breweries within a 4-mile radius of one another on Chicago’s North Side.

The flurry included the biggest honor of all — gold in the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale category, among 391 entries, for Alarmist Brewing. Eris won bronze in the same category. Corridor scored Hazy Double India Pale Ale silver, among 150 entries.

Chicago’s towering showing raised eyebrows in all directions, due mostly to the style’s roots. Hazy IPA is also called New England-style IPA for a good reason: The style was pioneered in that corner of the nation, most notably by two Massachusetts breweries, Treehouse and Trillium.

If anyone would seem poised to top New England at its own hazy game, it would be breweries from one of the nation’s brewing centers: Seattle, Portland, Ore., San Diego or Denver.

But, nope. It was the big city flatlanders, marooned in flyover country. We were the biggest thing in the biggest style at the nation’s biggest beer festival.

So, can Chicago lay claim to being hazy IPA USA?

Yes and no.

“This year you can,” said Dubovick, who heads brewing operations at Corridor and its sister brewpub, DryHop. “But we’ll see next year.”

Indeed, one year’s glory can be next year’s afterthought. In 2012, Chicago-area brewers swept the American-Style Pale Ale category: gold for Brickstone Brewery, silver for Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, and bronze for Three Floyds Brewing. Though all three prize-winning beers richly deserved their honors, the dominance was mostly a fun quirk; no Chicago brewery placed in the category for another four years, when Maplewood Brewery scored a bronze medal (which it did again this year).

While Chicago has found unlikely momentum as a nexus for the nation’s hottest beer style, next year it likely will be somewhere else. For that reason, Gulley, despite the gold medal hanging behind his bar, is hesitant to call Chicago a hazy IPA capital.

“Treehouse sells 30,000-plus barrels of hazy IPA directly out of their brewery,” he said. “Sounds to me like they might be the king.”

Gulley also knows that good fortune smiled on his medal-winning beer, Le Jus — French for “the juice.” (Hazy IPA is often compared to juice for its fruity character, low bitterness and viscous body.)

“Absolutely there’s an element of luck,” he said. “On that day, at that time, with those judges, their mood and what they had to eat before — and we won. The judging could be done again next month with different judges, and who knows?”

Chicago’s strong hazy showing comes with further asterisks. According to Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, the trade organization that stages GABF, New England brewers accounted for just 7 percent of entries in the juicy or hazy categories. The Great Lakes region accounted for 15 percent of entries — second-most of any region.

Andy Crouch, a Boston beer writer whose books include “The Good Beer Guide to New England,” said it’s little surprise that breweries outside the Northeast dominated the categories named for the region.

“New England breweries have long had an arms-length relationship with the GABF,” he said.

Crouch cited reasons both logistical and philosophical: the distance beers and brewers must travel, the expense and the perceived historical bias against East Coast brewing. Competing in the hazy IPA categories carries an additional drawback, he said: “There’s only downside to competing and not winning.”

“Frankly, I don't think many brewers in New England even give a moment of thought to the GABF,” he said.

Well, harrumph.

So if Chicago’s strong hazy showing isn’t quite beating New Englanders at their own game, it is a sign of something else: the degree to which Chicago has progressed as a brewing epicenter, hazy or otherwise.

“Certainly it’s been an exciting time in Chicago craft beer,” said Shine, who brewed for Rock Bottom’s downtown location for five years before joining Eris. “Maybe there’s something to the growth of the Chicago beer scene lining up with the popularity of the hazy styles.”

That’s a good guess. The Chicago metro area was home to a dozen or so breweries a decade ago; today that figure is up to about 150. The city, itself, now has the fifth-most breweries of any city in the nation, trailing only San Diego, Denver, Portland and Seattle, according to the Brewers Association.

The Chicago area is routinely cited as having one of the most diverse approaches to brewing in the nation, embracing a wide swath of techniques and styles. Readers of Craft Beer & Brewing magazine this month named seven Chicago-area breweries among their 60 favorites in the nation — Pipeworks, Hop Butcher for the World, Half Acre, Three Floyds, Revolution, Goose Island and Lagunitas.

Despite a broad approach to styles and innovation, Chicago brewers have had a slow and, at times, grudging romance with hazy IPA; it’s little wonder that all three of the brewers whose hazy IPAs won medals this year began brewing the style in a roundabout way.

Gulley’s early skepticism was rooted in traditionalism. Hazy IPA so bucks convention of IPA being clear and displaying some bitterness that he presumed it would be a short-lived gimmick. However his conversion happened with his first sip of Mikerphone Check 1, 2, the flagship beer of Mikerphone Brewing, which has largely built its identity on hazy IPA.

“I drank it and was like, ‘Oh my God — this is good,’” Gulley said. “We embraced everything about it.”

The result was Le Jus, which employs two of the most common hops in hazy IPAs, Citra and Mosaic. It’s less of a remarkable beer than one that threads a needle, bursting with mango, pineapple, orange and vanilla, then drying out just a bit in the finish. It’s sweet and fruity — made sweeter than it otherwise might be with the addition of lactose — but avoids becoming cloying.

Dubovick, of Corridor, said Chicago’s embrace of hazy IPA reflects its taste buds.

“I noticed it when I first moved to Chicago (in 2011) — unlike the West Coast or even the East Coast, where they wanted as much bitterness as possible, it seemed Chicago didn’t want that bitterness for whatever reason,” he said. “I can’t explain it.”

Chicago-made IPAs, he said, tended to be less harshly bitter and more balanced than the standard of seven years ago. Hazy IPA was therefore a natural evolution.

“Once the bitterness was removed, it seems Chicago went nuts for IPAs,” he said.

Corridor has cashed in, transforming its following from modest and decidedly local to one of the most fervent in the city. Its medal-winning hazy double IPA, Color of Life, is one of more than 20 “hazies” the brewery has made as its canned releases have become fevered affairs. Corridor’s last release of its flagship hazy IPA, SqueezIt — a whopping $18 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans — sold out in two hours. A previous SqueezIt release, in November 2017, sold out in 42 minutes.

Hazy IPA has also transformed the fortunes of Mikerphone, Hop Butcher for the World, Marz Community Brewing and Noon Whistle — none of which began as hazy IPA factories.

Among the best is Noon Whistle, which pegged its initial identity on brewing session beers — those with 5 percent alcohol and less. But in early 2017, it began experimenting with hazy IPA and became one of Chicago’s most prolific brewers of the style. Noon Whistle has made about 15 of them, all of which have included “Gummy” in the name (Gummypocalypse, Gummy Vortex and Gummy Banter, among them).

Brewery co-founder Paul Kreiner credits, of all things, Lake Michigan with making Chicago a hazy IPA hot spot. The beer style is a delicate and deliberate creation, and though hops are the star, other factors are key, such as the use of adjuncts (usually oats) to thicken the body and water chemistry. Breweries typically add salts to the water when brewing hazy IPA to extract more fruity character from the hops.

“We make adjustments (to the water), and others do, too, but for that particular style of what you’re trying to pull from the hops and the malt and the oats, Lake Michigan water is great,” Kreiner said. “It makes those hoppy beers just pop just a little bit more.”

Hazy IPA has become nearly 60 percent of Noon Whistle production and is fueling plans for a new production brewery in Naperville, about 15 miles southwest of where it was launched in Lombard.

Noon Whistle would be growing regardless, co-founder Mike Condon said, but without hazy IPA, “I don’t know if I’d be seeking to open a 30,000 (barrel) production facility. We were always seeking growth, but it became significant after the hazies came into our world.”

Hazy IPA has similarly increased Eris’ standing since its bronze medal.

“Chicago’s success in the hazy categories is exciting,” Shine said. “The people who have come in to try the winning beer are more excited than I am.”

She recruited help from a former assistant brewer from her time in the Rock Bottom chain, Jason Cook, who now brews for Rock Bottom in Indianapolis. Cook had made several hazy IPAs and developed a recipe and hopping schedule with Shine.

The result was Foiken Haze, which is rife with mango, pineapple, orange and grapefruit notes that are tempered by a vague earthy-vegetal finish that’s laced with a wisp of balancing bitterness.

Shine said she is still tweaking her approach to the beer and hopes the best versions of Foiken Haze are still ahead, even as she continues to have an uneasy relationship with a style she only made to appeal to a certain audience. Though Shine has come to appreciate hazy IPA, she said, she still prefers a sturdy, bitter old school IPA.

