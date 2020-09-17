  1. Home
Campaign trail tracker: Where Trump, Biden and their running mates have traveled in presidential race’s final weeks

September 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Bill Ruthhart, Jonathon Berlin

In the final sprint ahead of the Nov. 3 election, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have ramped up their campaign travel despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starting in September, Biden abandoned his months-long virtual campaign from his basement in Delaware while Trump has accelerated his travel and is once again welcoming crowds at some events. Here’s a look at the campaign trail stops made by Trump, Biden, their spouses and running mates since Sept. 1.