Campaign trail tracker: Where Trump, Biden and their running mates have traveled in presidential race’s final weeks

September 17, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
In the final sprint ahead of the Nov. 3 election, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have ramped up their campaign travel despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Starting in September, Biden abandoned his months-long virtual campaign from his basement in Delaware while Trump has accelerated his travel and is once again welcoming crowds at some events. Here’s a look at the campaign trail stops made by Trump, Biden, their spouses and running mates since Sept. 1.