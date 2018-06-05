Camelback Resort welcoming three new restaurants

Skiers and swimmers can work up quite an appetite and Camelback Resort in Pocono Township wants to make sure its guests — whether on the slopes, in the water or just relaxing — have plenty of options to refuel.

Resort dining experiences that have either recently debuted or are scheduled to open within the next few months include a mountaintop restaurant and wedding reception venue, an Italian family-style restaurant and a pizzeria.

Open to area residents, the eateries promise to satisfy adventure-seekers and foodies alike.

“From skiing to ziplining, our guests have a variety of interests and tastes,” Ame Cameron, Camelback’s vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “By opening these three unique new restaurants, we hope to satisfy the palate of everyone who visits Camelback. People come to Camelback for adventure and we believe their dining experience shouldn’t be any different.”

Camelback’s new restaurants include:

Graffiti Pizza

Adventurers craving New York-style pizza and traditional amusement park fare will find delicious menu items at Graffiti Pizza, which recently opened in a former concession area inside the hotel.

“We had a lot of feedback from guests saying they wanted some good pizza, so we thought, ‘Let’s give the guests what they want,’” said Kelly Joffe, Camelback’s marketing manager.

As its name implies, the themed eatery has walls adorned with graffiti drawings, spray cans as table numbers and a chalkboard wall for guests to leave their mark at Camelback. Graffiti Pizza is open for lunch and dinner.

Kartrite Summit House

Inspired by the adventures of fictitious explorer Kartrite Van Der Berris, Kartrite Summit House will feature one-of-a-kind architectural designs when it opens around June 22, Joffe said.

Open for lunch and dinner, the mountaintop restaurant will feature mouthwatering menu items, including cold water lobster roll, Peri Peri chicken, grilled 30-ounce rib eye and various tapas.

There also will be a wide selection of beer, wine and chef-inspired cocktails.

Accessible year around by skis or car, Kartrite Summit House patrons will be able to enjoy delicious fare while overlooking Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

“The really great thing about this restaurant will be its location at the top of the mountain, where our Cameltop restaurant used to be,” Joffe said. “Within the last year, we built a ceremony site up there because our weddings have grown exponentially and guests love that view up there. It’s been a huge hit, but we haven’t had a venue to have the reception afterwards, so the Kartrite Summit House will serve as the reception venue for after the ceremony.”

For wedding inquiries, contact Tiana Gering at tgering@camelbackresort.com.

Berrelli’s Italian Kitchen

In July or August, guests will be able to wind down after a day of adventures surrounded by abounding aromas and flavorful dishes at Berrelli’s Italian Kitchen.

Named after Camelback Resort founders Arthur Berry III and Ken Ellis, this family-style restaurant will offer authentic Italian fare with signature dishes including sausage and stuffed fontina, grass-fed beef ragu and jumbo lump crab pappardelle.

“The cool thing about Berrelli’s is that a lot of the main dishes will be served family-style,” Joffe said. “Since we’re a family resort, we think this will be a great draw.”

Berrelli’s will serve lunch and dinner in a renovated building that previously housed the resort’s Glen Lodge restaurant.

Other restaurants

After a fun day in the water at Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark or Camelbeach, guests also can choose from existing dining options such as the maritime-themed Neptunes and buffet-style Hemispheres.

Another popular spot is Trails End Pub & Grille, offering a gastropub-style food menu, thirst-quenching cocktails and an eclectic beer and wine selection.

