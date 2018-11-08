Camel, gator and bison dishes highlight annual Wild Game Dinner at Bethlehem's Wooden Match

Savor unique flavors at a Wild Game Dinner, 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Wooden Match in Bethlehem.

The menu for the annual event includes appetizers of gator andouille with red currant paste and camel meatballs with smoked tomato jam; a course of venison chili; an entree of bison osso buco and chasseur sauce; and sides of duck fat roasted broccoli, crawfish risotto and assorted dinner rolls with foie gras butter.

The event will feature Protocol Blue and Themis cigars, a spirit pairing with Dewar’s Scotch (White Label, 12-year and 15-year) and a special tasting of Aberfeldy 12-year Scotch.

Tickets, $80, include tax and gratuity. The Wooden Match is at 61 W. Lehigh St. For reservations, call 610-865-1777.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog