Calypso's barbecue shrimp gets a Caribbean twist

Q I read your column religiously and have a collection of your recipes. I am a longtime patron of Calypso in Pompano Beach. Whenever I go it's an inner struggle on whether to order the grilled conch or barbecue shrimp. The sauce on the barbecue shrimp is so out-of-this-world that I always ask for extra. I could drink it like a soup! Please see if they will part with the recipe. -- Carey Colomb Behm, Fort Lauderdale.

A. Well here’s another recipe to add to your collection, Carey. The struggle is real, I get it. And so do hundreds of others who have flocked to this Caribbean mainstay since Lora and Chuck Ternosky opened the doors to Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar (460 S. Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, 954-942-1633, calypsorestaurant.com) in 1990. The unassuming hidden gem, tucked away in a strip mall, is one of those South Florida mom and pop special finds that we all search out. Lora still bakes all the desserts from scratch, and Chuck continues making magic in the kitchen.

A devoted clientele has embraced the Caribbean experience where fresh seafood rules and is as consistent as the laid-back island vibe. Core menu highlights of Jamaican jerk, curries, rotis and cutters are complimented by an extensive list of chalkboard specials that keep things interesting for the regulars.

The West Indies barbecue shrimp recipe first appeared in this column in 2006. Chef Chuck confirmed that, after 13 years, nothing has changed, something that keeps his customers satisfied and coming back. He developed the shrimp recipe when creating the menu way back when as his interpretation of New Orleans style barbecue shrimp with a Caribbean twist. He also emphasized how critical it is to start with wild Gulf shrimp. You will be pleased at how easy the recipe is to make, Carey. The most time consuming part is the sauce. After that it comes together very quickly. Simplify your prep schedule by making the barbecue sauce the day before. This also allows time for the flavors and herbs and spices to meld.

The key to Calypso’s long run is simple, but not for everyone, according to Chuck Ternosky. “Hard work and 100 percent dedication, that’s it. If you don’t have that you should go do something else. The business has to come before everything else in order to make it. Combine that with good service, quality food and a clean restaurant and that’s our formula. And it seems to be working.”

I second that. Cheers to Lora and Chuck, who celebrate their 29th year in business this month.

Calypso West Indies barbecue shrimp

4 large shrimp, shelled and deveined

1/3 cup Calypso barbecue sauce (see recipe)

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2 slices French bread, toasted

1. Using a small saute pan over medium heat, simmer shrimp, barbecue sauce and water until shrimp are almost cooked, about 3 minutes, turning them once. Reduce heat to very low.

2. Remove from heat and gently whisk one piece of butter at a time into the sauce. Return to very low heat and as one piece of butter emulsifies, whisk in the next.

3. To serve, place toasted bread on a warm serving plate, top with the shrimp and pour the sauce over the shrimp.

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition information per serving: 620 calories, 39% calories from fat, 27g fat, 15g saturated fat, 348mg cholesterol, 49g carbohydrates, 12g total sugar, 6g added sugar, 45g protein, 1616mg sodium, 2g fiber

Calypso barbecue sauce

4 large garlic cloves

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup Worcestershire sauce, reduced sodium if desired

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon seasoned salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (Ternosky recommends Matouk's brand), or to taste

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

3 tablespoons beef base, reduced sodium if desired (Ternosky recommends Better Than Bouillon)

2 teaspoons paprika

Place all the ingredients in a blender or a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process until pureed.

Makes about 1 1/3 cups

Nutrition information per 1/3 cup: 94 calories, 0% calories from fat, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 19g carbohydrates, 9g total sugar, 6g added sugar, 3g protein, 867mg sodium, 1g fiber

