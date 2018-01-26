Calories count, sure, but focus on nutrient-dense foods

Smart eating in 2018 may be less about doing without and more about doing with — wisely. By that, I mean choosing foods that are nutrient-dense and provide the maximum good-for-you bang for every calorie you consume.

“Nutrient-rich or nutrient-dense foods are high in beneficial nutrients and relatively low in calories,” explained Michelle Dudash, author of the 2012 book “Clean Eating for Busy Families” and a registered dietitian based in Carmel, Ind. She’s talking foods rich in “vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals or phytonutrients, proteins, heart-healthy fat and fiber.”

Dudash said people need calories and nutrients, but they need to achieve a balance. She compared cotton candy to a piece of fruit. Each may have exactly 100 calories, but the cotton candy is a refined simple carbohydrate offering nothing else for the calories. That fruit, however, gives you fiber and vitamins you need.

Calories themselves aren’t the answer. Dudash said a person could stick to a 1,500-calorie-a-day diet by eating protein bars, snack packs and diet sodas. But she said what would be missing is the necessary nutrition for disease prevention, healthy skin and hair, and more.

“Make calories count,” Dudash added. “There is only so much room in your stomach.”

Paul Kita, Men’s Health food and nutrition editor, also said the focus in smart eating is shifting.

“If we were having this discussion 10 years ago, you would be asking about cutting calories,” said Kita, author of “A Man, A Pan, A Plan” (Rodale, $15.99). “We’ve reached a juncture where it’s not just calories but what you’re getting for those calories. … You have to be somewhat creative in getting nutrients.”

Healthy eating needn’t be restrictive or all about denial, as Jack Bishop, chief creative officer of America’s Test Kitchen, points out. That’s the premise of America’s Test Kitchen’s new book, “Nutritious Delicious” (America’s Test Kitchen, $29.99). The subtitle says it all: “Turbocharge your favorite recipes with 50 everyday superfoods.” This list of “nutritional powerhouses,” built with nutrient density as a key factor, starts with blueberries and cranberries and ends with plain yogurt and dark chocolate. (Enjoy in “limited amounts,” the authors suggest.)

What can you do to get more nutrient-dense foods? Here are some ideas.

Cook at home more. You control what you eat, Kita said, and that can mean fewer calories and more nutrient-dense foods. It’s cheaper too.

“If you cook only two times a week, double that. Or, if you’re single, cook once or twice a week,” he said. “You’ll see an improvement to your waistline and feel better too.”

Eat the rainbow. “Try to fill your cart with fruits and vegetables from across the color spectrum,” said Kita. “Mother Nature is so good at signaling what’s good for us.”

Dudash says the “darker and greener the better” when it comes to greens. But amid the push to colorful veggies, she says not to forget a good-for-you white food — cauliflower.

Increase your servings of fruits and vegetables. “Get more produce, period,” said Dudash. Buying the produce you like in-season and within your budget is always a good choice, she said, noting frozen vegetables can work, too, as long as there’s not a lot of sauce or cheese.

“Canned vegetables are better than no vegetables,” she added. Just try to buy reduced-salt or no-salt varieties. Canned tomatoes, in particular, are a great choice. Dudash, however, would rather that you avoid canned fruit, in favor of fresh, frozen or dried. (Just make sure the dried fruit doesn’t have added sugar.)

Focus on breakfast. Try working one or two servings of fruit and vegetables into breakfast, Kita said. Even half of a tomato, broiled, will work and is “a great way to use crappy, out-of-season produce,” he added.

“Throw that next to scrambled eggs and hash browns, and there you go. One serving, and it’s easy,” he said. noting scrambled eggs can be a great conduit for dark leafy greens, such as Swiss chard, dandelion greens, red Russian kale.

Broaden your protein choices. Americans eat a lot of chicken and beef, Kita said. Both have redeeming factors, but to just eat chicken or beef is to miss out on all types of seafood. “There’s a bounty of proteins now available in the American grocery story that was not there before. Take advantage of that,” he said.

Read labels. The first few ingredients on the label will be present in greater amounts by weight, said Dudash.

But don’t think that fewer ingredients is necessarily better.

“Is bingeing on potato chips good because the bag says there are three ingredients?” Kita asks. “Three- or four-ingredient junk food is still junk.”

