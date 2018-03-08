Calling all Spam fans: Send us your recipes

Few foods are as iconic and as polarizing as Spam.

The idea of a canned meat product strikes fear into some of us. It’s not exactly a health food with its high sodium (580 mg per serving), saturated fat and cholestrol.

It’s also meat — in a can.

Others however welcome the challenge of turning the salty blank canvas into a delicious array of both sweet and savory dishes. Case in point: An 8-year-old boy from Allentown, Alex Martin-Fonseca, (aka “The Spam Bandit”) recently won a national recipe contest with his “Spam Crunchy Nuggets.”

Two years ago I wrote about one of the best tasting sticky buns I’ve ever had, a blue-ribbon winner at the Great Allentown Fair. The sticky buns, made by the amazing Sharon Kurtz of Emmaus, were topped with crunchy, salty bits of Spam.

And there’s good reason that Spam has been around for more than eight decades. It gained popularity during WWII because it was wallet-friendly and shelf stable and that holds true today.

It’s actually just a few ingredients — pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrate.

All this leads me to ask: Are you a Spam fan? If so, what’s your favorite way to make it? I’m looking to do a story and share your recipes.

Email me at jsheehan@mcall.com or send in the mail to: Jennifer Sheehan, Morning Call, Editorial Department, 101 N. 6th St., Allentown, PA, 18101.

DETAILS

Five facts about Spam

* 12.8 cans of Spam are eaten every second

* There are 15 varieties of Spam, including hickory smoke, hot and spicy and cheese.

* England's Big Ben is 1,163 Spam cans tall.

* A "canjo" is a bango made out of a Spam can.

* Hawaii eats seven million cans of Spam every year.

